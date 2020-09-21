Spain's Decision To Impose For Partial Lockdown In Parts Of Madrid Met With Protests

Spanish authorities have announced that certain areas of Madrid will be put under partial lockdown in an effort to stop the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown announcement was met with widespread protests on Sunday, September since many of these regions house some of the poorest people in Madrid.

Partial lockdown in Madrid region of Spain

The renewed lockdown was announced on Friday, September 18 by Isabel Díaz Ayuso who is the president of the Madrid region. As per reports, the partial lockdown will shut 37 districts and affect 850,000 people. Neighbourhood organisations have come out with a joint statement wherein the government has been accused of being prejudiced against the people living in these districts and dubbed the lockdown as ‘classist and racist’ move.

The statement read, “Instead of protecting, caring for and preventing the most vulnerable population of our city from suffering as it is suffering the highest rates of infections, they have opted for stigmatization, exclusion and territorial discrimination”. In the past, Ayuso has blamed 'the way of life' in these 37 districts for the fast spread of the COVID-19 in that region.

The neighbourhood association, in its statement, has highlighted that the people residing in these areas work low paying but essential jobs, arguing that it was a matter of survival that their movement not be restricted.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world and continues to negatively impact the global economy. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 30 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 950,000. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Spain has reported over 600,00 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 30,000 deaths.

National Lockdown in Israel

Last week, following a drastic resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and fearing the consequences of mass gatherings during the upcoming holiday season, Israel reimposed the national lockdown. The lockdown has been extended till October 9 and with the announcement, Israel has become the first country in the world to reimpose national lockdown due to fear of COVID-19.

In his statement that was nationally broadcast, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the goal of the lockdown was to contain the spread of COVID-19. He added that he was aware that the fresh lockdown comes with a ‘heavy price’ for the people. The first national lockdown in Israel managed to substantially reduce the spread of COVID-19 but wrecked the Israeli economy and caused unemployment to skyrocket.

