Spain's Destructive La Palma Volcano Officially Declared 'over' After Three Months

The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma that caused several earthquakes due to the gushing lava after the crater collapsed, has officially ended authorities declared on Saturday, December 25 according to local agencies.

The tumultuous eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began in mid-September and the outburst continued in what’s being termed as the longest ever in La Palma’s history, the part of the Canary Islands archipelago in Spain. “After 85 hours and eight hours, the eruption finished,” Julio Perez, spokesperson for the Canary Islands government told Anadolu Agency on Saturday, officially declaring the end to the volcanic disaster.

One life claimed in exclusion zone, dozens displaced

The weeks of eruption earlier last month claimed one life in the exclusion zone, and for months, several people were displaced. The victim was identified as a seventy-year-old man who did not vacate his home. The volcanic outburst sent the hot molten lava gushing into his home when the roof collapsed in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane. Since the volcanic activity begun in September, scores of residents between the towns of El Paso and Los Llanos de Adrian have been evacuated but they regularly hopped into their homes in the Cumbre Vieja mountain range to take back documents or other important household items.

The towns have been engulfed under the thick blanket of volcanic ash for over several months. The volcanic activity has also been reported as one of the most destructive witnessed yet, that forced some 7,000 people to flee their homes as large swathes of neighbourhood were devoured by the pouring lava. “At least 3,000 buildings were destroyed or affected by a wall of lava that bulldozed 1,223 hectares (3,023 acres) of land”, EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service told Anadolu. According to a recent assessment by regional authorities, since the first eruption on September 19, 2021, the lava has covered more than 1,450 houses.

The eruption of the volcano also permanently changed lives for many of La Palma's residents, as several towns are now covered in a thick layer of ash, giving rise to new health issues in the area, according to local reports. As the eruption ceased, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter, “This is the best Christmas present possible,” But residents face a long haul of rebuilding efforts.