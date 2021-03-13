Spain's First Homemade Semi-submarine Seized, Can Carry Two Tonnes Of Drugs

Police in Spain have seized a homemade semi-submarine capable of transporting up to two tonnes of drugs, said officials on March 12. The nine-metre (29.5ft) blue vessel, an image which has been posted by law enforcement authorities on its official website, was discovered in an industrial warehouse in the southern city of Malaga.

In the statement, Spain’s National Police said that the entire investigation was carried with the authorities of at least five foreign countries under the coordination of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation or Europol. The police have also detained 52 people during raids across Spain and in addition to that, a big haul of cocaine and hashish has been seized. The drugs lab has also been dismantled.

Credits: policia.es

The statement said, “Agents of the National Police, in collaboration with the authorities of five foreign countries and under the coordination of EUROPOL, have intervened in the province of Malaga the first semi-submersible boat located in Spain prepared for drug trafficking.” The Spanish police believe that the fibreglass and the plywood made semi-submarine was being prepared to smuggle drugs but was not put to use. READ | Spain doctor on using tracheotomy to aid patients

First such boat captured by the authorities

Spanish police also noted that with this investigation, the authorities intervened in the “first semi-submersible boat” in the country. The official statement also explained that the investigation was carried out in four phases including the very first one being in November 2020 when the agents were able to locate the homes of the main members of the organisation in the town of Tarragona, where they made multiple arrests. However, the boat that has now been captured by the Spanish police was “ the first with these characteristics located in Spain” and was under construction.

Authorities explain, “ Its manufacture has been handmade, using a keel on which a frame structure and reinforcements with plywood and fibreglass panels have been mounted to provide the set with the necessary structural resistance. It had two engines of 200 hp each, controlled from an interior console where the steering wheel and the clutch and acceleration levers of the engines are located. Investigators estimate that it had the capacity to transport up to two tons of narcotics.”

Graphic image: Representative

