Spain's La Palma Volcano Over, Citizens Overjoyed But Want Recovery Of Their Losses

As the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain has been declared over by the officials after three months of pouring ash and scorching molten rock, the people on social media want recovery and urge the government to take action. After the news came out, Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, called it the best Christmas present ever and claimed that they will continue to work together to relaunch the magnificent island of La Palma and repair the harm caused by the devastating volcano. The Spanish government has promised €225 million euros aid to the island's residents.

PM Sanchez also claimed that he felt emotional relief and hope after the announcement rather than pleasure or satisfaction, as per the reports of AP. He stated that now they can dedicate themselves entirely to the rehabilitation process. He claims that the destruction of buildings and infrastructure on La Palma caused by the volcano is at more than 900 million euros.

Citizens are overjoyed with the news but also concerned

Citizens are overjoyed with the news but also concerned to the rebuild the area. One person on Twitter stated that the volcano is no longer active and it is now time to restore the area, and he is confident that all governments led by the Central Government will do so. However, one person named Alika has a very different approach to the problem, she stated that they have to think about not inhabiting these types of areas. Another person said that they are very lucky that the eruption stopped.

Ha pasado ya el volcán. Ahora, toca reconstruir la zona y sé que todas las administraciones con el Gobierno Central a la cabeza, van a dar la talla. Estoy plenamente convencido. — DIEGO ❤️ (@DRZRZ) December 25, 2021

Claro ahora vais y reconstruir la zona para que dentro de nada otra vez sea destruido todo.

Habrá que pensar en no habitar este tipo de zonas.

Igual que las inundaciones, todos los años lo mismo. — ALIKA (@ALIKANWANKWO) December 25, 2021

Over 3,000 homes and hundreds of acres of agriculture were destroyed since the eruption of the volcano on September 19 and more than 7,000 people were forced to flee. However, the volcano has been calm for the past few weeks and after examining the situation, the officials have stated that the volcano is officially over and it would not erupt again.

La Palma's first eruption since 1971

Due to the volcano, many people on the island were compelled to remain confined to their homes as a result of the gas. Volcanic lava from the La Palma volcano has engulfed homes and swimming pools. The eruption also impacted the end of the summer tourist season, causing several flights to be cancelled and resorts to close. It was La Palma's first eruption since 1971 and the island's longest-ever documented eruption.

Image: AP