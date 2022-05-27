'Only Yes is Yes', a legislation that criminalises all non-consensual sex was passed by the lower house of the Spanish parliament on Thursday, May 26. The bill merges the crimes of sexual abuse and sexual assault into the same type of crime qualified as rape and would give the victims the liberty to avoid proving violence or resistance. Aimed at altering the nebulous definition of rape. it was in the works for over two years but was approved by 195 votes with 3 absentations in the latest session of Congress of Deputies. Now, the bill awaits approval by the Upper House (Cortes Generales).

“From today, Spain is a freer, safer country for all women,” Equality Minister Irene Montero told parliament. “We’re going to swap violence for freedom, we’re going to swap fear for desire.”

The legislation was devised following the infamous Wolfpack (La Manada) case, which saw five men gangraping an intoxicated woman during the 'Running with the bulls' festival of Pamplona in 2016. A lower court initially handed the men nine years of prison term. They were convicted of sexual abuse but not rape. However, this triggered nationwide protests with feminists calling for the government to rewrite the country's sexual abuse and rape laws. In 2019, the Supreme Court of the country convicted them of rape and extended their sentence to 15 years.

'Only Yes is Yes'

The bill also includes a raft of other measures, from obliging minors who commit sexual crimes to undergo sex education and gender equality training to creating a network of 24-hour crisis centres for sexual assault victims and their family members. For months, the bill had been championed by the left-wing coalition government, with only the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party voting against it.

Rape and Consent in Europe

Notably, the majority of countries in Europe do not consider all non-consensual sex as rape. Countries including France, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Norway, Hungary, Greece, Austria, Italy, and Switzerland amongst others do not consider all non-consensual sex as rape. However, a few countries including the US, Ireland, Iceland, Sweden, Germany and Belgium, have stricter rules.

