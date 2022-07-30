Spain's PM Advises Offices Workers To Ditch Ties To Stay Cool & Save Energy Amid Heatwave

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday advised public and private sector professionals to "stop wearing ties" at work as sky-high temperatures continued to scorch Europe. He explained that wearing an open collar will help them stay cool by using less air conditioning. He said the move was in dire need to save energy amid sweltering heat as the mercury hit 36 degrees Celsius in Madrid.

Speaking at a presser in Madrid on Friday, where he appeared without a tie, Sanchez said that the advisory was applicable to ministers and public officials as well. "This means that we can all save energy from that point of view," he said. "I'd like you to note, I am not wearing a tie," he added.

“I have asked ministers, all public officials, and I would like to ask the private sector too, if they haven’t already done so, not to wear a tie when it isn’t necessary because that way we will be confronting the energy saving that is so important in our country," the Spanish PM advised.

Calls by PM Sanchez to save energy come as Europe faces the looming danger of energy insecurity as they attempt to wean off dependence on Russian ahead of the approaching winter, in retaliation to Moscow's unending brutalities in Ukraine. The move is also in line with Madrid's "urgent" measures to improve efficiency and energy saving as the mercury hit 36°C in Madrid and 39°C in Seville on Friday. The government reportedly plans to keep people cooler while keeping energy costs lower for the country.

As heatwaves gripped Europe with swaths of land under massive wildfires, the UK House of Commons last week suggested all public officials must get rid of jackets and blazers to remain cooler in the oppressive humid weather. Previously in 2012, Japan introduced a campaign named 'Super Cool Biz' to encourage public and private professionals to wear less formal and cooler clothes to avoid health hazards. Meanwhile, France last week advised all offices to keep doors closed to prevent air conditioning from escaping.

Europe suffering from fierce heatwave; 1,700 dead in Spain & Portugal

Since mid-June, temperatures have continued to rise all over Europe with the mercury topping 40 degrees Celsius in certain parts. Raising concerns, the UK MeT office last week issued a 'red warning' for extreme heat after predictions said temperatures could go up to 43 degrees Celsius. At least 1,700 people have been reported dead in Spain and Portugal as the protracted heat continues to wreak havoc with a number of blazing wildfires, the UN regional chief said in a statement. Meanwhile, temperatures in France are also soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)