Spain's Tomatina Festival 2022 Returns After 2-year Long Hiatus Due To COVID; See Pics

Spain's Tomatina Festival 2022 was recently held after two-year-long hiatus due to coronavirus. Take a sneak peek at fun glimpses from the festival.

Tomatina festival 2022
1/6
Image: AP

People from all over the world attended Spain's famous La Tomatina festival after a 2-year long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tomatina festival 2022
2/6
Image: AP

Tomatina festival celebrated its 75th anniversary on August 31, 2022, with 20 years of the festival being declared as an international tourism attraction. 

Tomatina festival 2022
3/6
Image: AP

La Tomatina is considered the world's biggest food festival, which draws more than 20,000 people every year. 

Tomatina festival 2022
4/6
Image: AP

Held in the Valencian town of Buñol, it is a festival in which the participants throw tomatoes at each other in a fight for solely entertainment purposes. 

Tomatina festival 2022
5/6
Image: AP

The tomato fight lasts only for an hour but splatters around 150,000 over-ripe tomatoes that are bought at cheap rates from the Extremadura region of Spain.

Tomatina festival 2022
6/6
Image: AP

There have been various recreations of the festival in other parts of the world such as Nevada, Chicago, Costa Rica, Columbia, India and others.

