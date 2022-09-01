Spain's Tomatina Festival 2022 Returns After 2-year Long Hiatus Due To COVID; See Pics

Quick links:
People from all over the world attended Spain's famous La Tomatina festival after a 2-year long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tomatina festival celebrated its 75th anniversary on August 31, 2022, with 20 years of the festival being declared as an international tourism attraction.
La Tomatina is considered the world's biggest food festival, which draws more than 20,000 people every year.
Held in the Valencian town of Buñol, it is a festival in which the participants throw tomatoes at each other in a fight for solely entertainment purposes.
The tomato fight lasts only for an hour but splatters around 150,000 over-ripe tomatoes that are bought at cheap rates from the Extremadura region of Spain.