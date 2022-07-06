Spanish Fighter Jet Intercepts UK's EasyJet Flight After 'false' Bomb Threat

A British easyJet commercial plane EZY8303 was intercepted by a Spanish F-18 fighter jet after flase bomb threat was allegedly made by an 18 year old UK tennager onborard the flight. The Briton going on holiday had posted a hoax on social media saying that an explosive has been found on the aircraft that flew from London Gatwick and was bound for Menorca in Sapin.

The country's Civil Guard notified that it received an alert from the Menorca airport’s control tower which tracked the bomb threat made on social media by an 18-year-old British male. Spanish Air Force planned a special operation to ensure that the flight did not deviate from its designated route and was escorted until it landed safely Mahon, the island’s capital.

Two armed police officers arrested 18 year old

At the airport, the plane was diverted from the main terminal and was inspected by the bomb disposal experts and sniffing dogs. Pssengers were made to stay for more than four hours. Two armed police officers took the 18 year old in blue shorts and green T-shirt under arrest after verifying that the bomb threat was fake. He was hauled before a judge in the Menorcan capital Mahon and now faces a penalty of more than £50,000 for jeopardizing the safety of the flyers and spreading bomb scare.

Civil Guard later informed in a statement that the bomb threat was false. the youngster who was travelling with friemds for the mediterranean holiday had spread hoax that scrambled the Spanish Airforce F18 fighter jet, the special police operation and teams of bomb squads.

Great start to the Holiday. Escorted into land in Menorca. @easyJet pic.twitter.com/qQikMaYegz — Scott Eagle (@Sme7) July 4, 2022

“The Civil Guard has arrested an 18-year-old British national as the alleged author of a crime of public disorder in Mahon in Menorca," a spokesperson for the Civil Guard told a conference, according to Guardian newspaper. “Yesterday the control tower at Menorca airport was alerted to a bomb threat on a plane heading from London to the island’s capital, Mahon, which was still in the air and nearing the airport. The threat was said to have been sent on a social media platform," the official said.

Credit: twitter/@bigplanapp

“Once the plane landed it was taken to an area away from the main terminal and other aircraft. The Civil Guard organised a special operation which consisted of mobilising bomb disposal experts as well as sniffer dogs and other officers who created a safe perimeter around the plane," spokesperson for the Civil Guard continued.

Meanwhile, an easyJet spokesperson clarified, “EasyJet can confirm flight EZY8303 from London Gatwick to Menorca was escorted by military aircraft while landing in Menorca and delayed disembarking due to precautionary security checks. The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority, and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding.”