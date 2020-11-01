Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Urges Citizens To Maintain Unity Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Urging citizens to behave responsibly amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the violent protests against the new restrictions imposed due to the virus. On October 25, the Prime Minister declared a second nationwide state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surged in the country. According to the Associated Press, Sanchez, in a televised speech informed that the national emergency will be effective from Sunday night and will be accompanied by a night curfew across the country from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m, exempting the Canary Islands.

Situation in Spain

Sanchez took to Twitter and called for responsible behaviour. His tweet can be roughly translated as: “Only from responsibility, unity and sacrifice will we be able to defeat the pandemic that devastates all countries. Violent and irrational behavior by minority groups is intolerable. It is not the way. Thanks, once again, to the FCS for ensuring safety”.

Solo desde la responsabilidad, la unidad y el sacrificio lograremos vencer a la pandemia que asola a todos los países. La conducta violenta e irracional de grupos minoritarios es intolerable. No es el camino.



Gracias, una vez más, a las FCS por garantizar la seguridad. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 31, 2020

According to ANI reports, around 150 protestors threw stones at police officers in the northern city of Logrono. In Madrid, protesters set up barricades in the main street and threw rocks and other projectiles at police. Some protesters also accused authorities of lying about the seriousness of the outbreaks to justify curbs on personal freedom. The word for the protest had spread through social media and flyers. These violent protests were accompanied by rioting.

Europe has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the continent has started to report thousands of cases on a daily basis again. According to Johns Hopkins University, the five most affected countries in Europe are the Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France. Several countries in the region have imposed lockdowns and other restrictions in order to block the spread of the virus, which includes Italy, France, and Poland. As per the tally by Johns Hopkins, Spain has a total of 1,264,517 cases with 35,878 fatalitites.

(Image Credits: AP)