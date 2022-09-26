Spanish PM Sánchez Announces He Tested Positive COVID-19; 'I Will Keep Working'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday announced that he was diagnosed positive for the novel COVID-19 respiratory disease, adding that he had taken a test. Sanchez, although, did not mention whether he is symptomatic or asymptomatic of the disease. The head of Spain’s Socialist party and of the coalition government took to his official Twitter handle to announce that as he has contracted the coronavirus, he would be cancelling his appearance at a Socialist event scheduled for September 25. He did not say if he has been unwell.

“I will keep working, taking all precautions,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Sanchez addressed United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last week

Last week, the Spanish Prime Minister attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York where he apparently took the observers by surprise after he ignored the Moroccan autonomy proposal to solve the Saharawi issue. Instead, the Spanish leader concentrated on the United Nations (UN) resolutions on the resolution. Formerly a Spanish colony, the territory of Western Sahara was invaded and occupied by Moroccan and Mauritanian troops in 1975.

Under the Madrid Accords, Spain unilaterally withdrew its support from the territory. But the conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front has been simmering for over 46-year-old over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, a Northwest African area of around 252,120 km2 (some 97,000 sq. miles). Spanish Prime Minister concentrated on the United Nations (UN) resolutions regarding the longstanding disputes.

Sanchez also earlier offered North Macedonia his "full support" amid the ongoing Russia's war in Ukraine, as the country prepared to integrate into the 27-nation European Union. Sanchez stated that he was actively involved and also held talks with North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski in the capital of Skopje. He held a dialogue ahead of his Western Balkan tour, and also visited Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

All of the Balkan nations that Spain actively supports are all in different stages of the EU accession process. "You are going to count on the Spanish government in your European perspective," Spain's Prime Minister Sanchez reiterated at the joint news conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski.