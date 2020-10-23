Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Coalition Government Survives No-confidence Motion

In Spain, a no-confidence motion called by the far-right Vox party against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his left-wing coalition was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers on Thursday, October 22. The far-right party had called for a no-confidence vote over Sanchez and his coalition’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motion by Spain's far-right rejected by lawmakers

As per reports, the motion in the Spanish parliament was rejected by 298 lawmakers and was only backed by 52 lawmakers from Vox. Opposition leader Pablo Casado stated on Thursday that all 88 lawmakers from his conservative Popular Party (PP) would vote against Vox’s motion and he also called Vox out for seemingly wasting everyone’s time with their motion at a time when the country is desperately struggling against the second wave of COVID-19.

Spain recently became the first European country to hit one million positive cases. Last week, Spain’s government declared a state of emergency in Madrid and thus took control away from the regional government. Madrid is currently experiencing one of Europe’s most significant COVID-19 outbreaks. As per reports, the state of emergency will last for two weeks and a travel ban has once again been imposed on the region.

Spain has recorded a death toll of more than 34,000 since the start of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 41 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,100,000. US has reported more than 8 million positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 220,000.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

