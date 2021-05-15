SpiceJet Crew Spend 21 Hrs Inside Aircraft Over RT-PCR Rule Change At Zagreb Airport

SpiceJet's Delhi-Zagreb flight crew were forced to spend around 21 hours inside the aircraft at the Zagreb airport. The incident happened as there was a sudden change in COVID protocols as negative RT-PCR test results were made mandatory for anyone coming from India, said the Airlines on Saturday. The Croatia Aviation Authority prohibited the crew to come out of the plane and after spending a 21-hour rest period the flight was returned to Delhi.

"Prior to departure from India, email confirmation was received from Croatian authorities that RT-PCR is not required for crew. On arrival in Zagreb, the crew was told that orders have changed. SpiceJet crew rested in the aircraft for 21 hours (as mandated by regulation). They then flew back to Delhi," the airline's spokesperson said.

After the arrival in Zagreb on Tuesday, the crew, including four pilots, as well as cabin crew members were told that the orders have changed and an RT-PCR test for everyone is required.

"Due to sudden and massive increase in COVID cases in India, they were then instructed that RTPCR test is required. This came as a surprise," the airline's spokesperson told PTI.

As per the FDTL (flight duty time limitation) restrictions, the crew could not fly back immediately. So the authorities provided bedding, food and water was provided in the aircraft, according to the spokesperson.

"Aircraft was cleaned. DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) permission was obtained. Crew rested in the aircraft for 21 hours (as mandated by regulation). They then flew back to Delhi. All crew confirmed that they were comfortable and happy with the arrangements," the spokesperson added.

The SpiceJet airline has submitted a full report related to the case to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and complied with the rules. However, DGCA official has reprimanded the SpiceJet pilots and officials on the said incident.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,43,72,907

Total discharges: 2,04,32,898

Death toll: 2,66,207

Active cases: 36,73,802

Total vaccination: 18,04,57,579

(With Agencies Input)

(Image Credits: PTI)