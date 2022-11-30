'Still No Real Alternatives To Russian Gas', Says German Politician After Qatar LNG Deal

Germany still has no alternative to replace the Russian natural gas, despite that country reached an agreement with Qatar, the chairman of the Bundestag committee on energy, Klaus Ernst, stressed on Twitter. The gulf state will supply two million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year to Germany, but the agreement will be implemented in 2026 and the supply will then last up to 15 years. The deal with Qatar comprises only 6% of the total volume that Germany imported from Russia in 2021. Once the supply beings, it will be exported via US energy major ConocoPhillips' joint ventures in Qatar to the Brunsbuttel floating import terminal in Berlin. Germany, although, is yet to find an alternative for gas as the harsh winters lay ahead.

“The federal government celebrates its LNG deal with Qatar and boasts big numbers. The fact is, these two million tons of LNG correspond to three percent of German gas consumption. There are still no real alternatives to Russian gas!” the politician from The Left party wrote on Twitter.

Berlin to import 2mn tons of liquefied natural gas for 15 years

Germany earlier this week signed a long-term energy contract with the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar to completely cut off its energy dependency on Moscow, following Russia's President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. In the agreement, Germany agreed to import from Qatar, one of the largest exporters of the fuel on the globe, an estimated two million tons of liquefied natural gas for 15 years covering nearly 3% of Germany’s 2021 annual gas consumption. In March during his visit to Doha, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck had clarified that while Germany might still need Russian gas this year, "in the future it won't be so anymore. And this is only the start." This was before the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines that supplied energy from Moscow via the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Europe’s largest economy remained reliant on Russian energy supplies for decades and had been hesitant to impose sanctions initially, as a collective response to Russia's military aggression in the eastern flank of Europe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had then announced that Scholz announced that he was halting the certification of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. The deal with Qatar is aimed at diversifying the German energy supplies but the country does not have an immediate source to fulfill its energy needs.