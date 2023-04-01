Stoltenberg's Term As NATO Chief Likely To Be Extended; Alliance Has "positive View"

Given that the important members of the alliance are pleased with how NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has handled the Ukrainian situation, his term in office is likely to be renewed, a source close to the negotiations told Sputnik.

Due to the Ukraine crisis, Stoltenberg's term as secretary general, which was set to conclude in October 2022, was extended for an additional year, now ending on September 30, 2023.

According to reports, among the potential contenders to follow Stoltenberg as leader of the bloc is Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Alliance has "positive view" about Stoltenberg's handling of the Ukraine war

Sputnik in the report said, "a lot of key members of the Alliance have a positive view on how effective and with determination, the current Secretary General is handling" the Ukrainian problem from a NATO perspective. A change in leadership during the situation in Ukraine, according to the expert, would not be supported by major NATO powers, and Stoltenberg still has unfinished business with regard to concluding Sweden's accession process.

"For all those reasons, key members of the Alliance see an extension of the duties of Jens Stoltenberg as a good solution at this stage. Although I want to point out that nothing is finalized or agreed yet, so the situation can change," the source told Sputnik.

When questioned about possible candidates to succeed Stoltenberg, the source called Draghi a "strong" contender but expressed scepticism about Kallas's chances, saying that "this scenario is losing ground at this stage for several different reasons."

Stoltenberg calls for more arms for Ukraine

In January this year, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that the West will soon increase the amount of heavy equipment it provides to Ukraine. "We are in a crucial phase of the war," Stoltenberg said in a Sunday interview with a German newspaper. "It is therefore important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win," he added.

Stoltenberg claimed that providing military assistance to Ukraine is the quickest path to achieving peace and applauded the US, Germany, and France for deciding to provide Ukrainian troops with armoured personnel carriers and their willingness to receive light combat tanks.

Moscow addressed a letter to NATO members in April 2022 denouncing their military support for Kyiv. Any arm supplies to Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian military.