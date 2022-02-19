Storm Eunice: Nearly Five People Killed After Strong Winds Sweep Through UK And Ireland

Nearly five people have lost their lives in mainland Europe after the Storm Eunice, which is among the most serious in years, swept across the United Kingdom and Ireland on Friday, The Guardian reported. As millions of citizens throughout the UK camped down at home to avoid hurricane-force winds, Storm Eunice has torn down roofs and trees, destroyed automobiles, and sent planes sliding on London's runways.

Since the severe storm lashed out in the UK, about 200,000 residences have been left without electricity, and the transportation network continues to be badly impacted. Schools were closed, flights have been cancelled, and stay-at-home cautions were issued around the nation due to high winds, BBC reported.

According to CNN, before Eunice gathered up the pace, the UK Met Office updated its rare "danger-to-life" weather warning to encompass the majority of the south of England and portions of Wales, with gusts as high as 122 miles per hour, the fastest on record in the nation. Furthermore, these record-breaking gales have started spreading across Europe, striking Belgium, the Netherlands, and areas of northern France, and were anticipated to impact Denmark as well as Germany on Friday evening.

Red alert and storm warnings have been issued in different nations

On Friday afternoon, Dutch officials have announced a red alert, cancelling hundreds of flights and halting railways. A portion of the roof of the ADO The Hague football club stadium was ripped off, according to officials. Further, Belgian police urged residents to go outside only in case of an emergency, while four-meter-high waves were recorded in the northern French region of Brittany, and train transport was halted. Railways in Denmark have been told to slow down, while bridges and highways have been stopped in expectation of record-breaking winds.

In addition to this, meteorologists in Germany have dubbed the storm 'Zeynep', and it is forecast to reach speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. According to The Guardian, the German meteorological service (DWD) has issued a level three storm alert for the whole nation, as well as a level four alert for the entire 1,300-kilometer in the North Sea coast. Winds were forecast to reach speeds of up to 170 kilometers per hour on the North Sea islands. The storms were deemed "life-threatening" by the DWD, because of flying items like fallen trees. People were instructed to secure any mobile things, such as garden furniture, bicycles, and portable bins, and urged to close doors and windows.

Meanwhile, according to footage uploaded on social media, the top of London's O2 stadium was seriously damaged by powerful winds. Although the building was evacuated and shuttered, the winds ripped and pulled off large parts of the fabric roof. On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the UK Army has been "on standby" to assist impacted communities and speed up rescue efforts if necessary, stressing that the administration is not taking the storm's threat "lightly," as per BBC.

(Image: AP)