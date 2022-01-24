Stowaway Found Alive In Amsterdam After Hiding In Plane's Wheel For Over 11 Hours

Dutch authorities discovered a stowaway who was hiding in the nose wheel of a cargo plane when it finally landed at Amsterdam Schipol Airport on Sunday morning. According to a CNN report, a spokesperson at Schipol airport and police stated that the man had been hiding for over 11 hours since the plane departed from Johannesburg, South Africa. While the individual is not yet identified, he was believed to be between the age of 16 and 35.

The media outlet quoted the Schiphol Airport spokesperson Willemeike Koster as saying, “We learned that a person was found having stowed away on a cargo plane at the airport's cargo platform, this morning” who also said that the Dutch Royal Military Police is presently handling the situation.

It was the airport ground crew who first spotted something that appeared to be a person and immediately alerted the authorities. When the Dutch police and emergency services reached the scene, it was confirmed that the man was hiding in the nose wheel of the plane and was alive with a low body temperature, said Royal Dutch Military Police spokesperson Joanne Helmonds, as per the media outlet.

Helmonds further told CNN, “We were surprised upon finding this man but even more surprised at him being alive after the plane flew over 10,000 [kilometres] in very, very cold temperatures”.

Man was revived and stabilised at airport

After spending 11 hours in extremely low temperatures, the man was revived and stabilised at the airport, said the Royal Dutch Military Police spokesperson adding that he was then transported to a hospital in Amsterdam. Helmonds even informed that after the man will be recovered and cleared by the hospital, “he will then be processed at the Asylum Seekers Centre (AZC) where his status will be determined if he indeed is looking for asylum. According to the media report, the Royal Ditch Military Police noted that flight times between Johannesburg and Amsterdam average about 11 hours, and if the flight had a stopover in Kenya then the journey would have been several hours longer.

Image: Pixabay/Representative