Student Attacks Teacher With Kitchen Knife In France, Admits Feeling 'animosity'

An adolescent described by many as “dedicated, conscientious and liked by everyone” is currently under rounds of questioning after he fatally stabbed a teacher at a school in France. According to The Guardian, the teenager allegedly attacked 52-year-old Spanish teacher Agnès Lassalle with a kitchen knife at Saint-Thomas d’Aquin Catholic private secondary school near Bayonne on the morning of Wednesday.

Police are now questioning the pupil, as secondary schools across France conduct a minute of silence to remember the victim. Addressing a media conference in Bayonne, local prosecutor Jerome Bourrier said that the incident was “an absolute tragedy” and appeared to have been planned beforehand.

The unnamed suspect has been accused of having taken a kitchen knife consisting of an 18cm blade from his father's residence the evening before the stabbing. He then concealed the tool by hiding it inside a kitchen roll and took it to the school in his bag. According to Bourrier, the student performed the attack at around 9:45 am on Wednesday during a Spanish class.

Local prosecutor narrates events that led to the attack

He allegedly stood up from his seat, carrying the kitchen roll in hand, and then proceeded to walk towards the classroom door in order to lock it. He then approached the female teacher, and "he struck her, having raised his right hand over her head at the level of her chest,” the prosecutor said. “This gesture was described by certain witnesses as rapid, fluid and without hesitation," he added.

The student “remained standing as if shocked. The pupils present in the class fled running," before he walked into another classroom. “At that moment there were two teachers present who asked him to drop his weapon, which he did. They calmed him and took control,” Bourrier said.

The postmortem report of the victim showed that the teacher passed away due to a direct knife wound on her right lung. “It was an automatically fatal blow,” the prosecutor said, adding that the police is questioning the teenager. “We know that he argued with a friend the day before, but on this subject his declarations are vague. He admitted a kind of animosity towards the Spanish teacher because his results in this subject were not as good as he got from other teachers," Bourrier said.