'Surreal, Ghostly': German Chancellor Describes The Scene As Europe Floods Kill 188

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who surveyed the village devastated due to unprecedented floods on Sunday, described the scene as “surreal,” “ghostly,” and “shocking” as the death toll across the region reportedly rose to 188 with the district of Bavaria battered with extreme weather. The German Chancellor on Sunday toured Schuld, a village on a tight curve of the Ahr River in western Germany where most of the buildings were destroyed with rising floodwaters Wednesday night. She not only pledged swift financial aid but also redoubled political focus on curbing climate change.

In Schuld, as per the mayor, there have been no deaths or injuries are linked to the area but many other areas in Western Europe were not that fortunate as the death toll in the Ahrweiler area, where Schuld is located, is 112. As per The Associated Press report, the authorities have also said that people are still missing and they fear that the casualties might rise. Meanwhile, in neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state, which is also the most populous one in Germany, 46 people died including four firefighters. Belgium has also registered at least 31 deaths.

In the gruesome situation, as Merkel surveyed the area, she promised swift financial aid as the country battles one of its worst natural disasters in almost six decades. The German Chancellor also took note that governments would have to get more impactful in their efforts to tackle the repercussions of climate change. Her remarks came just days after Europe outlined a package of steps towards “net-zero” emissions by the middle of the century.

As per reports, Merkel said that she came from Schuld with “a real picture of, I must say, the surreal, ghostly situation.” In a news conference in a nearby town, she further said, “It is shocking...I would almost say that the German language barely has words for the devastation that has been wrecked.” The German Chancellor also said that the authorities will ramp up their efforts to “set the world right again in this beautiful region, step by step,” with her cabinet swiftly approving immediate and medium-term financial aid programs on Wednesday.

‘Germany can manage this financially’

Meanwhile, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that over 300 million euros ($354 million) will be needed urgently. Merkel, who is stepping down from the position after elections in September, also noted, “Thankfully, Germany is a country that can manage this financially.” Merkel also said, “Germany is a strong country and we will stand up to this force of nature in the short term...but also in the medium and long term, through policy that pays more regard to nature and the climate than we did in recent years. That will be necessary too.”

IMAGE: AP