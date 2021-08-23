Sweden: Afghans Hold Demonstration Against Taliban In Swedish Capital Stockholm

Following the Taliban takeover, hundreds of people including numerous Afghans held a demonstration against the insurgent group in Stockholm, Sweden. According to ANI, on August 21, hundreds of Swedes and people of Afghan descent attended the protest. They chanted slogans in support of democracy, human rights, rights of women, ethnic and religious minorities.

Several local politicians also attended and spoke at the demonstration against the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. While taking to Twitter, rights activist Saleem Javed said, “One of the protesters’ demands was, interestingly, ‘federalism in #Afghanistan’”. He added, “Taliban want an absolute centralized fascist form of govt run by Emir, a religious tyranny. Even Karzai-Ghani opposed decentralization”.

Huge demonstration against #Taliban in Swedish capital, #Stockholm. Hundreds in attendance, both Swedes and people with Afghan descent. They chant slogans for democracy, basic human rights, rights of women, ethnic and religious minorities. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/WlS6APbiBQ — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) August 21, 2021

Those inside #Afghanistan dare not to speak up against Taliban, for obvious reasons and for fear of Taliban reprisals. Those in safety & outside the country continue their protests.



The int’l media should not become Taliban mouthpiece by broadcasting engineered interviews. pic.twitter.com/3W6jwuNK0f — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) August 22, 2021

In a separate tweet, Javed even added that the “Mass kidnappings and killings took place in southern and central provinces under Taliban influence. Taliban factions competed with each other in killing Hazara civilians in a show of brutality”.

Taliban takeover

The Taliban have imposed strict restrictions on Afghans and are committing atrocities against civilians despite promising to respect women and minorities, as per ANI reports. On Saturday, 21 August 2021, thousands of people took to the streets in support of Afghanistan across Europe as well. The world is watching the unfolding situation in the war-torn country as western nations scramble to evacuate their citizens and allies from Afghanistan.

The insurgent group has stormed across the country and captured all major cities. Former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, has taken refuge in the UAE which welcomed him and his family on “humanitarian grounds”. The Taliban has been promising general amnesty as well as assurances to all and sundry over a range of things, from women's rights to the safety of foreigners on its shores. However, fearing the ‘iron fist’ leadership of the group from 1996-2001, thousands of people are trying to leave the South Asian nation.

Meanwhile, international organisations have urged countries to act quickly to safeguard those at risk in Afghanistan, urging them to expedite visas, provide emergency evacuation, offer resettlement, and cease all deportations to Afghanistan. There have been few concrete offers from European countries, which besides evacuating their own citizens and Afghan collaborators, say they are focusing on helping Afghans inside their country and in neighbouring countries such as Iran and Pakistan. Biden has also promised to help any American in Afghanistan seeking to evacuate, saying, "Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home”. He said that ​​his administration is also committed to evacuating Afghans who assisted the United States during its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

