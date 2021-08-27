Sweden And Germany Halt Evacuation Aid In Kabul Amidst Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis

Amidst escalating tensions, Sweden and Germany, on August 27, withdrew evacuation aid from conflict-torn Afghanistan. The evacuation process "has been completed," Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde told AP, but not everyone was able to leave the country. Meanwhile, Germany also ended its evacuation flights with 300 first nationals still stuck amid dangerous conditions in the Afghanistan capital, Kabul.

Klockan 12 kommer jag att meddela beslut rörande 🇸🇪 evakueringsinsats i Kabul. UD och Sveriges ambassad Kabul meddelade följande igår, det gäller fortsatt: (1/2) — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) August 27, 2021

Adding details on the exit, Foreign Minister Ann told the media that "we have not reached the ambition of evacuating even more Swedes" along with the civil society groups and former local employees of Armed Forces, AP reported. Blaming the Taliban forces for the premature withdrawal, Linde added, "reason why (evacuation) didn't work is partly (because) the Taliban stopped Afghan citizens that we had managed to get to the airport." However, she indicated a "later stage" that could follow the current exit. "Sweden will be able to help several of the armed forces, former local employees and Swedish citizens still in Afghanistan," she added.

On the other hand, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that Germany has initiated direct contact with the German nationals who are left behind in Afghanistan, for an "organised departure" from the troubled nation. He also added that a German envoy has met the Taliban for peaceful evacuation of "endangered Afghan nationals." Meanwhile, Maas also informed that Germany has planned to fortify embassies in Afghanistan's neighborhood. Furthermore, Mass is all set to begin a three-country tour to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in order to urge humanitarian support for the recovery of the threatened Afghan citizens and first nationals.

Unter extrem schwierigen & hochgefährlichen Bedingungen haben unsere Kolleg*innen gemeinsam mit #Bundeswehr in #Kabul & #Taschkent über 5000 Menschen evakuiert. Außenminister @HeikoMaas empfing sie heute Morgen am Flughafen in Berlin, um ihnen für ihren Einsatz zu danken. — Auswärtiges Amt (@AuswaertigesAmt) August 27, 2021

Before calling off the evacuation mission on Thursday, the German military extricated over 4,000 Afghans and 500 German nationals out of the war-ridden country. Similarly, Sweden has managed to recover about 1,100 citizens, including first nationals, local hires, journalists and European Union employees from the Taliban-captured nation.

World leaders mourn Kabul twin blasts

In a major incident on Thursday, twin blasts at Kabul Airport killed over 90 Afghans and 13 U.S soldiers stationed at the airport. Leaders across the world, including Swedish and German Foreign Ministers, Chinese Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many more have strongly condemned the twin explosions and expressed grief over the death of the citizens and soldiers. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has vowed to retaliate against the ISIS-K (organisation that claimed responsibility for the blasts). "We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/representative