Sweden Cops Suspect Foul Play In Gothenburg Blast, Say There Is 'no Natural Explanation'

Around 25 people sustained injuries after an explosion that led to a massive fire in an apartment building in the Swedish city of Gothenburg. According to CNN, the Swedish police are now investigating whether criminal activity was behind the blast. Stefan Gustafsson, a spokesman for Sweden's western regional police, informed that the fire department has confirmed that there is no gas in that building so the gas leak has been ruled out for the moment. He said that there is “no natural explanation for the explosion”.

Around 100 people were evacuated and 16 were taken to hospital after the blast caused a fire that tore through the building. A press officer at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital told CNN that more people are likely to be brought in. Police have said that they suspect the blast was started deliberately.

Sweden’s Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told a news conference that it is “obvious that a crime cannot be excluded”. Speaking alongside Damberg, PM Stefan Lofven said that he did not want to “speculate” about the blast. However, he added, “everyone should know that society is always stronger than crime”.

Fire under control, probe underway

As per the media outlet, the fire has now been brought under control and crime technicians are now surveying the scene for evidence. Police spokesperson Thomas Fuxborg told a press briefing that something had probably been placed in the apartment building. Separately, unconfirmed reports in Swedish media said that one of the residents of the apartment block is a police officer who had recently testified in a major gang trial.

It is to mention that gang violence has been on the rise in Sweden. The Swedish PM said that it was too early to say exactly what had happened in Gothenburg but he also added that the whole Swedish society would respond if criminals were behind the explosion. "As a society we will do everything possible to fight gang crime," he told a news conference. "People should be able to feel safe,” the PM added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, many residents of the area woke up with a loud sound of an explosion causing a massive vibration in the whole apartment, and when they rushed outside their residence they found a cloud of smoke and fire coming out of a nearby apartment after a powerful blast. Meanwhile, many residents of the building jumped out of the windows and some climbed down the building after the blast. The operations manager at the greater Goteborg rescue service, Jon Pile told AP, "It was burning in several places in the property and in several apartments after the explosion. It was probably the loudest thing I heard. The whole apartment vibrated. The bed vibrated".

