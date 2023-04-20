Sweden Insists Serbia Impose Sanctions Against Russia, Says Serbian President Vucic

Serbia has sought to remain neutral in terms of the military even after being pressured by Sweden's demand to sanction Russia, reported TASS news agency. According to the Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, Sweden has been demanding sanctions on Russia, however, Serbia remains militarily neutral. The statement by the Serbian president comes during the joint press conference with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom. "Billstrom insisted that Serbia impose sanctions against Russia and repeated this several times, demanding that our foreign policy be aligned with that of the countries which are either EU members or on the path to becoming members," said Vucic

Serbia's take on Russia-Ukraine War

While talking about the current situation of the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine, Vucic said, "He pointed out that after 200 years of military neutrality, Sweden has now decided to join the military bloc." While thanking the Swedish foreign minister for his frankness, he said, "I explained that I understand Sweden’s position, but ours should be understood as well. It was the military bloc that attacked us without the approval of the UN Security Council in 1999, so our emotions are a bit different." The president confirmed that Serbia would continue to strive to be "militarily neutral and not join that bloc", which attacked us against the wishes of the UN in an effort to violate our country’s territorial integrity, reported TASS news agency. Vucic reminded that the attack resulted in heavy casualties among civilians, military, and police in his country.

The president has acknowledged Sweden's "messages", whether the sanctions against Russia or how Belgrade should behave toward Pristina. Further, the Serbian president reminded that his country has been an "independent and sovereign state" which makes decisions while keeping note of the views of its partners. After Russia invaded Ukraine with its special military, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Belgrade supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but would not impose sanctions on Russia. He made this statement after the meeting of the UN security council. Further, he shared that Serbia has suspended any joint military exercises with all foreign partners. However, the country would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Kiyv.