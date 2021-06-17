Sweden PM Stefan Löfven's Government Set To Lose Confidence Vote; Snap Elections Possible

At least four political parties in Sweden announced at the parliament that they will back a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Stefan Löfven’s government on Monday to topple it out of power, resulting in a snap election. The far-right, anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats party is calling for a no-confidence vote, backing the Left Party that had earlier threatened for a similar move over the disputes of rent control for the newly constructed apartments.

“There is now a majority in parliament that wants to dismiss the prime minister,” Henrik Vinge, parliament group leader for the Sweden Democrats, told a press conference on June 17. The parties hope that the government would collapse a year ahead of the next general election, he stated.

Both the conservative Moderate Party and the Christian Democrats also backed the suit to remove the Social Democrat Prime Minister Löfven. “We were against the Löfven government when they took power. We were against the Löfven government then, we are against the Löfven government now,” party leader of the Christian Democrats, Ebba Busch, told a press conference. "Our opinion is very clear. This government should never have taken office. We have already voted against Stefan Löfven several times. Of course, we will do it again," said Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson in a post.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson resonated similar sentiments on Thursday as he said in a Facebook post: “Our opinion is very clear, this government should never have taken office.” Kristersson furthermore said that Sweden’s government has failed at the key issues including crime, unemployment, and integration steering the country in the wrong direction for several years. “The Moderates want to replace the government and put Sweden on a new course,” he said.

Social Democrat-Green coalition was given '48 hour' deadline

Swedish PM Löfven’s center-left Social Democrat-Green coalition government was given a 48-hour deadline to scrap the proposal to abolish the controversial rent cap on newly built rental apartments in Sweden, as parties threatened no-confidence vote. It was even suggested that he pursues immediate negotiations with the Swedish Tenants’ Union about the changes in the housing system, which would introduce market rents for new builds. The controversy has been long-standing since 2018 but the Swedish PM party negotiated with the ex opposition party members and gained support from the Centre and Liberal political parties, all of whom agreed not to vote against the party formation in the deal called ‘January agreement’.

While the issue had partly subsided, the Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar, just 7 months into the job borrowed the issue from former Left Party leader Jonas Sjöstedt, and asked for a proposal on the table, according to Swedish newspaper The Local. To pass the no-confidence vote, the Sweden parliament needs 35 members’ backing, and the Left Party only has 27 seats, therefore Sweden Democrats are now willing to join forces with the other parties to oust the ruling party. “Someone has to stand up for Sweden’s tenants,” Dadgostar told a press conference.