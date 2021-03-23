Sweden To Increase Airport Fees For Planes Emitting More Harmful Gasses: Report

Sweden is planning to introduce a new fine-based landing and take-off system at its airports, where airlines will be charged more if their planes emit higher amounts of greenhouse gases than others. According to The Guardian, with the new measure, the Swedish government aims to motivate airlines to upgrade planes with older technologies and switch to more greener biofuels. If approved by the parliament, the proposed measure will come into effect by July this year.

Sweden’s Ministry of Infrastructure has said that the new measure will allow the government to impose greater fees on airlines that are using older generation planes. The measure will be imposed on airlines, whose flights land at Arlanda airport in Stockholm, and Landvetter in Gothenburg, two airports with the highest footfall in Sweden. As per The Guardian, the measure is being reviewed by the government to make improvements and changes.

"Sweden takes the lead shirt for aviation climate change! The transport sector must change. It feels good to say today that we are the first country in the EU to now proceed with the introduction of climate-based take-off and landing fees at the country's two largest airports," Sweden's Infrastructure Minister Tomas Eneroth said on Twitter. READ | China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US

'Flight Shame' movement

In 2018, Sweden witnessed one of the most unique social movements to ever take place in the history of mankind. Climate activists and members of rights groups urged people to avoid air travel, citing the massive impact of planes on the environment. Swedish people came up with a term called ‘Flygskam’ or ‘Flight Shame’ in English. The purpose was to encourage people to travel via train instead of flight in order to lower the impact of carbon emissions.

According to Swedish government data, Sweden is the only EU member state whose carbon emissions have reduced in surplus. This means that Sweden's entire annual surplus of emissions units under the EU resolution of shared responsibilities will be removed. Based on similar decisions, Sweden has reduced total emissions amounts since 2014 by approximately 130 million tonnes – more than double the country’s total emissions in 2019, the Ministry of Environment said.

(Image Credit: AP/Representative)