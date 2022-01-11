Sweden's Defence Minister Hultqvist Claims Russia Threatens ‘European Security’

In a keynote speech at the Folk och Forsvar, an annual conference of Sweden's security and defence policy community, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist claimed that Russia's activities threaten the entire European security order, Sputnik reported. Hulqvist, the defence minister stated referring to UN principles that all countries have the right to their own sovereignty, and Russia is thereby violating international law.

Russia's demands on NATO and the current situation on the Ukrainian border were also discussed by the minister. Hulqvist further stated that Sweden has to be able to cooperate with NATO, and the EU is Sweden's most significant security policy platform.

According to Sputnik, he stated, "Our strategy is to build security together with others. We are today a respected partner that helps deliver security. What we do is our own choice and based on decisions taken by the Swedish Riksdag. That is how it should remain. There is no room for compromise on this point."

Opposition asks govt to convene high-level talks on Sweden's security policy

In reaction to Russia's operations on the Ukrainian border, the Opposition, led by the Moderates, has urged that the government convene high-level talks on Sweden's security policy. Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the Moderate Party, also spoke at this year's convention, addressing Russia's demands about NATO.

Sputnik reported, citing Kristersson, "Simply put, it is completely out of the question, for Ukraine, of course, for free states that used to be part of the Soviet Union, but also for countries like Finland and Sweden."

He also said that Sweden should follow Finland's lead on NATO, citing Finnish President Sauli Niinistö's New Year's address, in which he stated that his country is free to join the alliance if it desires. Demands made by Russia, in December, alarmed European non-NATO members, particularly Sweden, which has expanded ties with the alliance despite having no ambitions to join any soon. Among the demands are the rejection of further NATO expansion and Ukraine's entry into the alliance, as well as the cessation of all NATO military operations in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Since then, Sweden's government has increased diplomatic effort, with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday. According to NATO ambassadors, Russia cannot have a veto over the alliance's future growth, and NATO has the right to determine its own military stance. The demands, according to Moscow, are necessary for easing European tensions and defusing a crisis over Ukraine, which Western countries accuse Russia of sizing up for an invasion after stationing troops along the border. On the other hand, Russia has rejected any invasion plans.

(With inputs from agencies)

IMAGE: @SPOKESPERSONMOD/Twitter