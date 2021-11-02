Sweden's Health And Welfare Board Estimates 38,000 Girls, Women Are Genitally Mutilated

According to a survey conducted by the National Board of Health and Welfare, at least 38,000 genitally-mutilated girls and women are living in Sweden. The National Board of Health and Welfare conducted the survey among health centres, youth clinics, gynaecological clinics, maternal health care and school nurses. The National Board of Health and Welfare raised concern that the girls and women were exposed to genital mutilation in Sweden.

In the press release, the National Board of Health and Welfare has stated that some of the girls and women who have been exposed to genital mutilation have not sought care. They added that only 5,000 people have sought care, most often due to connection with pregnancy.

Moreover, a survey carried out by the National Board of Health and Welfare has revealed that more knowledge is required in health care and student health.

Genitally-mutilated women and girls

The National Board of Health and Welfare highlighted that it is often the girls aged between 4 to 14 who are exposed to genital mutilation. The board emphasised on the importance of educating the students about this at pre-school and school level.

Furthermore, they underlined that barely 28% of school nurses and 45% in youth clinics work preventively against female genital mutilation. Moreover, 49% of the heads of operations at health centres informed that the staff at their reception did not have any training on genital mutilation.

Nearly 55% stated that none of the staff participated in the online training on "Female genital mutilation" which was organised by the National Board of Health and Welfare.

The National Board of Health and Welfare has been asked by the government to investigate the care provided to girls and women who have been subjected to genital mutilation. They have asked to analyse and assess that the care offered to them is the same across regions.

Investigator Sharareh Akhavan in a press release informed that for the survey, they conducted interviews and found out that it is a trauma to be mutilated. As per the press release, genital mutilation causes difficulty in sleeping, anxiety and low self-esteem among women and girls.

"As part of the survey, we interviewed, among other things, cultural doulas, which are women who have experience of childbirth and are trained in providing support and information to the woman and her loved ones. They testified that it is a life trauma, a "disaster" to be mutilated." "The consequences of genital mutilation can be that the woman or girl has difficulty sleeping, has anxiety and has low self-esteem. There is a lot of taboo and shame around the issue, which means that they rarely talk about their problems," Sharareh Akhavan said in the press release.

Image: Pixabay/RepresentativeImage