Sweden's NATO Membership 'within Reach' After Showdown Talks With Turkey

In an effort to pave the way for Sweden's membership to the military bloc North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), senior officials from Sweden and Turkey met at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium for talks on Thursday, July 6. The Scandinavian nation sought to dislodge Ankara's reluctance to accept its bid to join the Alliance.

The bilateral dialogue was led by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. It was also attended by Foreign Ministers, intelligence chiefs and National Security Advisers of both Sweden and Turkey.

NATO officials discussed the grievances and objections Turkey has raised to Sweden's membership to the military bloc ahead of its annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday, July 11, next week. In a statement to reporters gathered outside its HQ, NATO's Secretary-General Stoltenberg said that the prospect of Sweden becoming a part of the alliance was "within reach." He was quoted as saying, "What we are working to achieve is a positive decision at the summit where Turkey makes clear it is ready to ratify."

Not all hopes dashed, officials to meet again on Monday

The NATO chief stressed that he hopes to resolve all differences with Turkey well before the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. While the talks progressed, there have been some gaps, and the officials will meet again on Monday next week, Stoltenberg said.

During the meeting this week with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Washington DC, US President Joe Biden iterated that he was “anxiously looking forward” to Sweden's accession to NATO in an effort to strengthen the Western military framework in the face of Russian aggression.

Thank you @POTUS Biden for your leadership and support for Sweden’s NATO accession. As leading democracies and innovators, we work together on supporting Ukraine, the green transition and new technologies. pic.twitter.com/SmXZ9pWRsn — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) July 5, 2023

Sweden's neighbour Finland joined NATO on April 4 this year as the 31st member state. Both the Nordic nations resolved to step away from their longstanding neutrality posture after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland deposited its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the United States at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and its Accession Protocol was signed unanimously by all 30 member states in July 2022.

NATO members Turkey and Hungary have continued to block Sweden's bid to the Alliance, even as the rest of the 29 member states insist that Sweden has met all of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's demands. This week, Erdogan signalled that he would not ratify Sweden’s membership to NATO, adding that the Scandinavian country has to "work harder" in fulfilling all of Turkey's demands for accession. He also unequivocally condemned the Quran-burning incidents in Sweden.

Pushing for the immediate extradition of the Kurdish extremist group PKK's exiles whom Turkey holds responsible for a failed coup in 2016, Erdogan said at a Cabinet meeting, “We have made it clear that the determined fight against terrorist organizations and Islamophobia are our red line." He added, “Everyone must accept that Turkey’s friendship cannot be won by supporting terrorism or by making space for terrorists.” Ankara has been using the handover of PKK "terrorists" as the prerequisite for approval of Sweden's NATO membership.