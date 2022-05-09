Sweden's Ruling Party To Take Call On Possible NATO Membership On May 15: Reports

In the latest development, Sweden's ruling Social Democrats Party (SDP) stated on Monday that their view on whether the country should apply for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership would be announced on May 15. The statement came more than two months after Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24, prompting Sweden and Finland to reassess their security policies. "Our message is that on May 15 there will be a decision for the party leadership to take a position on," SDP's secretary Tobias Baudin told SR radio, Al Jazeera reported.

The Swedish ruling party is expected to conduct at least three digital party meetings this week to poll members on NATO membership ahead of the government's final decision over the weekend. "I want to have that on the table before I make a decision,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated at a programme on Swedish TV. As per reports, Sweden could make a formal application to join NATO during the alliance's June summit in Spain. The application is expected to be expedited, though obtaining signatures from all 30 alliance members could take up a year's time.

57% of Swedish population approves country's membership to NATO: Survey

The latest survey conducted by the Demoscope Institute suggested that Sweden's membership in the military alliance now has the support of the country's 57% of the population, up from 51% in March. The number of people who oppose has decreased from 24% in March to 21% now. According to the latest survey, 22% of the population is undecided compared to 25% in March, NEXTA reported. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that if Finland and Sweden opt to join the 30-member military alliance, they will be "welcomed with open arms." He made this statement during his address at the NATO Youth Summit on April 28.

About NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a 30-member intergovernmental military alliance. The organisation was established in the aftermath of World War II to implement the North Atlantic Treaty, which was signed on 4 April 1949. The alliance is a collective security arrangement in which NATO's independent member states commit to defending each other in the event of an external attack. Since the end of the Cold War, the alliance has been involved in military operations in the Balkans, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, among other places.

Image: AP