Swedish Artist Lars Vilks, Threatened For Artworks Of the Prophet, Dies In Car Crash

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who received death threats for painting controversial impressions of the Prophet Muhammad, has died in a car accident. As per the BBC, the 75-year-old artist Vilks was apparently traveling in a civil police car when it crashed with a truck in Markaryd town of southern Sweden. In addition to the death of the artist, two police officers have died and the truck driver was injured had been taken to the hospital.

After receiving death threats because of his impressions of the Prophet, the artist was living under police protection since 2010. The police chief for southern Sweden, Carina Persson, informed that the police vehicle, which had left Stockholm, was driving towards the south and then it collided with the truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Persson said in a press conference, “There is nothing else, for now, that indicates that it was something else but a traffic accident,” the AP reported.

Eyewitness speaks about Swedish artist's car crash in Sweden

According to the BBC, an eyewitness informed a Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet that it seemed like Vilks's car was driving with loose control and sped over to his side of the road. The eyewitness further told the newspaper that the truck which was in front of him was unable to dodge the situation due to lack of time and they end up colliding with each other in a loud sound. Following the big fire which started after the accident, a number of emergency vehicles were dispatched to the area.

While he has created many such works, a caricature which was released in the year 2007 caught had infuriated many who considered it as a visual representation of the Prophet, that too, one that was disrespectful. It happened a year after caricatures depicting the Prophet were published in a Danish newspaper. Further, in an attempt to alleviate the tension, then-Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt met with ambassadors from 22 Muslim nations.

Murder attempts on the Swedish artist

Swedish artist Vilks was put on a hit list by Al-Qaida who announced that they would reward $100,000 upon his murder. According to AP, two men attempted to set fire to his home in southern Sweden in 2010, while a lady from Pennsylvania had admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to assassinate him in the year 2014.

A year later, when Vilks was at a free-speech lecture in Copenhagen, Denmark, a lone shooter opened fire at him but killed a Danish film director and injured three police officers. Vilks, who was generally assumed to be the original target, was rushed out uninjured by bodyguards.

Vilks who was born in the year 1946 in Helsingborg, southern Sweden, has worked as an artist for nearly 40 years and is also known for pushing the frontiers of art with a number of controversial pieces. Apart from the above-mentioned Prophet Mohammed cartoon, "Nimis," a driftwood sculpture constructed without authorisation of Sweden's Kullaberg nature reserve, was also considered as one of his most renowned works.

(Image: AP)