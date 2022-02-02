Swedish Firm Plans To Employ Wild Crows To Clean Cigarette Butts From Streets

Wild crows in Sweden are now being trained to pick up cigarette butts as part of a trial project in Sodertalje municipality, with the aim to keep the surroundings clean. Another goal of this project is to lower garbage collection costs. As part of the cost-cutting initiative, these birds are being employed to collect abandoned cigarette butts from the streets and squares of a Swedish city, The Guardian reported.

After completing the job, these wild birds will end up getting a reward for a small amount of food. For each cigarette butt they drop in a bespoke machine - created by a startup firm in Sodertalje, near Stockholm -the birds will get food. The Swedish firm 'Corvid Cleaning' claims that their equipment might help the city save money when it comes to cleaning the unwanted trash.

Further, Christian Gunther-Hanssen, the company's founder, told The Guardian that these crows might reduce the city's cigarette butt cleaning expense by 75%. “They are wild birds taking part on a voluntary basis,” Gunther-Hanssen said.

Stockholm's Sodertalje invests 20 million Swedish kronor to clean cigarette butts

According to the Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation, over one billion cigarette butts are discarded on Swedish streets every year, accounting for 62% of all trash. Sodertalje invests 20 million Swedish kronor (over Rs 16.21 crore) for cleaning the streets. Sodertalje is conducting this pilot experiment before possibly expanding the operation throughout the city. Apart from this, considering the type of garbage involved, the health of the birds remain the most important factor.

According to research, new Caledonian crows, which belong to the corvid family of birds, are as excellent at thinking as a seven-year-old human being, putting them the finest birds for the job. “They are easier to teach and there is also a higher chance of them learning from each other. At the same time, there’s a lower risk of them mistakenly eating any rubbish,” The Guardian quoted Gunther-Hanssenas saying.

The owner of the Swedish firm Corvid Cleaning went on to say that the expense of collecting up cigarette butts presently is estimated to be roughly 80 öre (Swedish money) or more per cigarette butt, with some speculating as high as two kronor. He added, “If the crows pick up cigarette butts, this would maybe be 20 öre per cigarette butt. The saving for the municipality depends on how many cigarette butts the crows pick up.”

The effectiveness of this pilot, according to Tomas Thernstrom, a waste strategist for the municipality of Sodertalje, is depended on funding. He stated that it would be fascinating to explore whether this might be used in other situations. “Also, from the perspective that we can teach crows to pick up cigarette butts but we cannot teach people not to throw them on the ground. That is an interesting thought,” he noted, as per The Guardian report.

(Image: Pixabay)