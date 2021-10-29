Swedish King Bans Electric Scooter At The Castle With 'illegal' Signboard

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on October 28 garnered controversy after he displayed an ‘illegal’ signpost outside the Stockholm palace with a message that the use of electric scooters inside the palace is banned, Swedish newspaper Svensk Dam reported on Thursday. This comes after a 27-year-old man was killed in an accident while riding one of the recently launched EV vehicles Thursday evening in the town of Helsingborg, north of Malmö. Gustaf’s warning signpost was hung after the Swedish transport agency’s investigators called for a ban on all-electric scooters citing the safety issues. Although, as per Stockholm’s Road Signs Ordinance, putting up such signs is illegal and carries a penalty, but the King, under the laws, cannot be prosecuted.

Swedish newspaper Svensk Dam on Thursday cited the state’s traffic office officials mentioning that the King who controls the Lejonbacken area where the castle is located, is ultimately responsible for the traffic regulations. And under the Swedish constitution, the latter enjoys criminal immunity. While there have been no such bans announced in the Swedish capital, the King has spoken against the electric EV scooters.

E-scooters 'should not be allowed in traffic,' say investigators

Investigator Hans Cassepierre told Swedish media Aftonbladet that it is “of course extra tragic when it causes someone’s death” and that the police stands by the opinion “that this is a vehicle that should not be allowed in traffic.” Cops say that the electric scooters do not adhere to the rules and run at a maximum speed of 20km per hour and have stronger brakes than the normal bikes. The scooter involved in the recent accident belonged to one of the Swedish company Voi’s fleet. The deceased boy crashed into a car while coming downhill. In response to Sweden’s recent arguments about the EV scooter ban, as well the Transport agency’s recommendations, the company Voi issued a statement to Swedish outlet Di Digital saying:

“Our view is that a ban on alternative vehicles, which contributes to creating more sustainable and environmentally friendly cities, is not the right way to go. It is about increasing the number of cycle paths and other routes for a modern urban environment, a society that offers more ways to travel than just cars, buses, and regular bicycles.”

Meanwhile, a court's information director Margareta Thorgren explained the warning signposts and ban, arguing that the wheel tracks of the electric scooters caused the damage to the gravel road on Lejonbacken. "They create gutters that allow rainwater to carry more gravel. So it's for safety and maintenance reasons," the court's information director told the Swedish newspaper. Meanwhile, amid the heated debate, some of the Royal family members were spotted riding the E-scooters, Prince Carl Philip, who was recorded whooshing past the Swish media reporters last month. Prince Daniel meanwhile was caught riding one time to the Business School in Stockholm.

