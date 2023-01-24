Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson Faces Scrutiny Over Top Aide’s Eel Fishing Scandal

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson drew a wave of backlash over a fishing controversy that ensued after it was found that he hired a top aide who went eel fishing illegally and then attempted to deceive the police. According to the BBC, Kristersson has admitted that he was aware that his aide Peter Magnus Nilsson had performed the illegal act before he appointed him to the post last October.

The PM justified that while Nilsson’s behaviour was "stupid", it does not reflect the aide’s performance at the job. Nonetheless, Sweden’s opposition Social Democrats have demanded Nilsson to give his resignation, as misleading the police while being a chief aide of the PM is an unacceptable act, given "the problems we have with serious crime in Sweden,” the centre-left party's justice spokesperson Ardalan Shekarabi told broadcaster SVT.

In 2021, Peter Magnus Nilsson had gone fishing for eel illegally without a permit. According to the Stockholm University Baltic Sea Centre, the aquatic animal, which is a popular delicacy, is critically endangered. Nilsson, a former finance journalist, was sworn in as the prime ministerial aide in October 2022.

What is the scandal about?

In a post shared on Facebook, Nilsson stated that he was releasing eels into the water that had gotten trapped in his fish-traps. As per SVT, Nilsson had four traps that had 15 eels. Later on, marine officers arrested him and questioned if the equipment was his belonging, which he denied.

He has now been penalised with a hefty fine of 38,800 kronor ($3,800; £3,060). "I am extremely sorry about all of this," Nilsson said, acknowledging that it was “inappropriate” to not confess his crime. In a conversation with SVT, Kristersson expressed discontent over Nilsson’s lack of transparency with the police, but justified it for his aide’s subsequent admission to the crime. Kristersson has been reported to the parliamentary committee, which is responsible for reviewing ministerial acts of behaviour. A review of the case is expected to occur in the next few months.