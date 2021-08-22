Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven To Step Down In November Ahead Of Elections

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Sunday, August 22, announced that he will leave the office in November this year to allow a successor to prepare for the 2022 elections. As per reports, he announced at a meeting, “I will resign from my position as party leader at the November congress and therefore from my post as Prime Minister.” Reportedly, Lofven’s forthcoming resignation is meant to increase the chances of his party, Social Democrats, winning the elections set to take place in September 2022.

He said on Sunday (local time) that “everything comes to end” adding, “I want to give my successor the best possible chance.” Lofven has been head of the party for nearly a decade and then became Sweden’s Prime Minister in 2014. He then held his position until June 28 when he resigned. However, he continued to take the role of caretaker PM before eventually being reappointed as Prime Minister in July. Now, as per the latest announcement by Lofven, the new party leader will have to receive parliamentary approval before succeeding Lofven.

Lofven entered politics after heading IF Metall

The 64-year-old entered politics after leading one of the country’s most prominent trade unions, IF Metall after his career as a welder. WhileLofven is known for his negotiating skills, as per reports, his party has been struggling in the polls. Just months after acquiring the PM office, Social Democrats failed to push its budget, prompting the Swedish PM to call for a snap election which was cancelled following crisis talks. Further, in the next elections in 2018, his party received one of the worst results in over 100 years causing Social Democrats to indulge in four-month-long negotiations to form a new government.

Earlier, while announcing his resignation on June 28, this year, Lofven had said, “This is the most difficult political decision I have taken.” He added that the priority was to make the decision that lies in “Sweden’s best interest” which meant avoiding a snap election during the COVID-19 pandemic. His resignation came after he lost vote of confidence in Parliament and became the first Swedish leader to ever lose such a motion. The Social Democrat governments had previously survived at least six no-confidence motion until losing for the first time this month.

IMAGE: AP