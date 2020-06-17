Swiss Authorities Still Looking For Person Who Left £150,000 Worth Of Gold Bars In Train

In a strange incident that occurred in Switzerland, authorities are looking for a person who reportedly left £150,000 worth of gold bars in a train. The incident happened in October last year when authorities discovered a bag containing gold bars worth about 182,000 Swiss francs in a train that arrived from the northern town of St. Gallen. Authorities in the central city of Lucerne then handed the gold bars over to local prosecutors, who now say that it will be seized if no one claims it in the next five years.

A similar incident took place last year, when shredded notes of €500 were found in the sewer of a bank and two restaurants in Geneva, leaving Swiss authorities guessing on whether the money was dirty. The shredded notes worth tens and thousands of euros were reportedly flushed from the toilet of the bank and restaurants. Following an investigation, police said that the notes came from a safe deposit in the bank belonging to a Spanish woman. The lawyer of the woman reportedly appeared before the police and offered only to pay for the plumbing job.

$1 million cash found in US

In another incident, a family in the United States found nearly $1 million in cash in the middle of a road, while they were travelling from Virginia amid coronavirus lockdown. The family discovered a bag lying on the road which they thought was trash, so they picked it up and put it in the trunk of their car and started driving further, After some time they discovered another bag and they picked it up too and put in the trunk. Upon reaching home, the family took out the bag to throw away the trash only to find money in it. The family handed over the cash to the local police department who after investigation passed it on to the United States Postal Service, which is now looking into the matter.

