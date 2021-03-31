Swiss Military Allows Women To Wear Female Undergarment To Attract More Female Recruits

Switzerland will soon allow female members of the army to wear women's underwear for the first time, reports local media. This is being done to boost recruitment. As per the current recruitment system, only men's underwear is included in the standard uniform which is issued to military recruits. According to the reports by BBC, women members hold up only 1 per cent in the Swiss armed forces. The country hopes to increase that figure to 10 per cent by 2030.

As per the reports by BBC, Marianne Binder, a member of the Swiss National Council said that offering women a more suitable underwear would further encourage more women to apply for the military. She also said that if the army wants to become more feminine, appropriate measures need to be taken. Army spokesman Kaj-Gunnar Sievert said that clothing and various other items which are issued by the military were becoming outdated. He further highlighted that the new "functional underwear" for female recruits would consist of "short underwear" for the summer and "long underwear" for the winter.

Switzerland police grooves to African song

In another significant incident, a video of Switzerland police officials grooving to the tunes of a popular African song recently went viral. The netizens were left amused by the video as they liked and shared it on social media forums. However, what made the whole charade even more exciting is that it ended in the Swiss cops throwing a challenge at their Irish counterparts and the latter blatantly accepting it.

It all started after law enforcement agents in Switzerland posted a video of them dancing to African hit Jerusalema, composed by musician Master KG and sung by African gospel vocalist Nomcebo Zikode. The over four-minute video shared on their official handle on Facebook gained more than 8 million views and the numbers are still rising. The video features field agents in riot gears to those in the control room, all performing coordinated dance moves.

(Image Credits: Pixabay)