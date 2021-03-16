Swiss Prosecutor Probes If Late Saudi King Broke Law With $100 Million ‘Thank You’ Gift

A Swiss prosecutor has launched a probe into late Saudi King Abdullah’s $100m (£80m) gift to ex-monarch of Spain Juan Carlos in 2008. The investigation centered around whether the expensive present violated government regulations and was linked to the €6.7bn contract to a Spanish consortium for constructing a high-speed railway from Medina to Mecca. In Geneva, last month, prosecutor Yves Bertossa conducted the hearing behind the closed doors with legal experts from Swiss Institute of Comparative Law to ascertain if the payment by the late King could be deemed a ‘criminal activity under Saudi’s stringent laws, according to a letter dispatched by Bertossa to Swiss legal advisers accessed by Bloomberg where he solicited a recommendation.

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, the 83-year-old former king of Spain had been simmering under piles of controversies due to ‘uncivil behaviour’, and was being held accountable for undeclared income at the time. The former monarch was being tried in two courts of law in Switzerland and Spain for his financial misdeeds, scandalous luxury lifestyle bankrolled by his offshore finances, tax debts, corruption and money laundering among many cases that he was accused of. Owing to the media rumours, that roped the ex-monarch’s Swiss-based lawyer, financial adviser and other associates into his fortune scandals, including his longtime lover Corinna zu Sayn-Witgenstein, Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa launched a probe into the financial crimes of Juan Carlos.

Saudi Ministry of Finance 'declined to commnet'

While Bertossa’s scrutiny of the late Saudi ruler’s unlawful transfer of $100 million wealth to the ex-Spanish king might create rifts between Switzerland and Saudi’s bilateral relations, Saudi Ministry of Finance declined to comment on the matter. This comes, as Bertossa’s office detected hyperlinks for rail contract, which he mentioned in the letter, stating that his probe was targeting if “alleged reward must be related to a corruption scheme.” The prosecutor sought legal advice since the millions that were transferred by the late Saudi monarch was sent as a ‘gift’. ‘It begs the query whether or not there was disloyal management of public pursuits on part of late king of Saudi Arabia’, the content of the Swiss prosecutors’ letter read, as cited by El Pais. Bertossa, in the letter, although alleged that the activity was criminal in accordance with Swiss Felony Code.