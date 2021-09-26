Switzerland: Voters Cast Final Ballot To Pass Same-sex Marriage Referendum

In a major step towards the restoration of LGBTQ+ community rights, Switzerland has cast the in-person polls to pass a historic referendum to legalise same-sex marriages on Sunday morning. The Alpine country, which authorized same-sex marriages since 2017, opened balloting to make referendum more inclusive of public opinion over the parliamentarians and lawmakers to decide whether to allow gay, lesbian, and couples with different sexual orientations to marry legally. Switzerland's parliament and the executive Federal Council support “Marriage for All” and the recent polls have demonstrated rigorous support, reports suggest.

Swiss voters have agreed with a ‘yes’ to the "Marriage For All" (Ehe Fuer Alle) referendum and at least 63 per cent of respondents backed the measure as of September 25, while just 35 per cent were in disagreement, and 2 per cent wasn’t sure, recent polls by Euronews showed. LGBTQ+ community supporters although were not celebrating yet as the campaign witnessed a divide. But many agreed that legalizing same-sex marriages will ensure equal rights for the LGBTQ member and would end discrimination. The act, if passed, will also legally permit same-sex parents to adopt kids and will facilitate citizenship for same-sex couples.

“When you’re favourite to win, the danger is that people in favour of the reform demobilize and suddenly, it is the opposing camp that wins. That's why despite the overwhelmingly positive polls, we are redoubling our efforts to really make sure all the people with the right to vote use it," Olga Baranova, the manager for the "Marriage For All" campaign said in a statement cited by Euronews.

[People take part in the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland, with the slogan "Dare. Marriage for all, now!" (Trau Dich. Ehe fuer alle. Jetzt!) for the rights of the LGBTIQ community. Swiss voters will wrap up a referendum on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. Credit: AP]

Conservative opponents allege 'unfair tactics'

Although the 8.5 million population in Switzerland also witnessed opposition by conservative opponents as polls that were ongoing by mail and closed by noon local time (1000 GMT) were alleged to be rife with unfair tactics. “LGBT hotlines were getting flooded with complaints, hostile emails and shouted insults against campaigners, and efforts to silence opposing views,” Associated Press reported. Switzerland's parliament approved the same-sex marriage bill last year after it was passed by the two chambers of parliament after it was supported by majority parties except for the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and centre-right Christian Democratic Party. The disagreeing parties had proposed to put the bill on the referendum.

Switzerland’s Rainbow Household Association had contested the rights of homosexual partners in the year 2010. The Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland had supported the group’s rights at a national synod in Zurich then, also voted in favour of the bill. The church wants to be connected to the realities of society, Daniel Konrad, a priest and Church’s spokesperson told broadcaster Le News.