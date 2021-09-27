Switzerland Approves Same-sex Marriage As 64% Voted In Favour In Referendum

With 64.1 per cent of voters in favour of same-sex marriage, Switzerland on Sunday voted to legitimise the relationship of lakhs of couples who want to wedlock with the same sex. According to the official data, at least 26 cantons, or states were voted in favour of same-sex marriage during a referendum held on Sunday. With the latest development, Switzerland has joined Alpine nations that have allowed same-sex couples to get married and adopt children. Though the parliament and the governing Federal Council have already approved the amended law called- "Marriage for All", the opponent parties, which are majorly led by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), have forced the ruling party to hold a referendum. Notably, Switzerland has authorised same-sex civil partnerships since 2007.

Speaking to the Associated Press (AP), supporters said that the recent referendum result would pave the path of equal and respectable life of the same-sex partners. This would also help heterosexual couples to adopt children together and facilitating citizenship for same-sex spouses, said the supporters. With the latest result, lesbian couples would be eligible to utilise regulated sperm donation. Irrespective of referendum results, the right-wing group believes that the changes would undermine families based on a union between one man and one woman.

'Oppn indulged in malpractices during the same-sex marriage referendum'

Anna Leimgruber, who came to vote at a polling station in Geneva, said she cast her vote for "no" as she believed children need both mom and dad equally. However, Nicolas Dzierlatka, who voted in favour, said children need love not the parents of the opposite gender. "I think what’s important for children is that they are loved and respected — and I think there are children who are not respected or loved in so-called ‘hetero’ couples," he said. Meanwhile, the ruling party alleged the right-wing group leaders were seen indulged in malpractices as they ripped off the posters of the same-sex couples. They said the LGBT hotlines flooded with complaints where the callers said the opposition parties were hurting their sentiments with their intolerable acts. It is worth noting that most countries in Western Europe have already recognised same-sex marriage, while most of those in Central and Eastern Europe don’t allow wedlock involving two men or two women.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)