Switzerland To Expand List Of Countries With Bad Epidemiological Situation To 42

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Switzerland has announced that it will be broadening its list of countries with a high risk of COVID-19 from July 23. As per reports, with the addition of these countries, the list will include 42 countries in total. The new additions were announced by Switzerland’s health ministry on July 22.

Switzerland adds to the list of countries with bad epidemiological situation

As per reports, earlier this month Switzerland announced that passengers entering the country from any of the nations which it believes to have a bad epidemiological situation will be subjected to a 10-day quarantine. The list now contains 42 countries with the new additions being Bosnia and Herzegovina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Eswatini, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Mexico, Montenegro, Palestine, Suriname and the United Arab Emirates.

Belarus and Sweden will also be removed from the list on July 24. Switzerland has reported 33,883 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre and has a death toll of 1,972.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan, China late last year has infected 15,041,059 people worldwide since the start of the pandemic and the global death toll stands at 619,784. The United States is currently the epicentre of the virus and has reported the highest number of cases in the world with 3,941,741 reported cases and 142,756 virus-related deaths.

