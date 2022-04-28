Switzerland Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Russia Targeting Coal And Financial Sectors

As the ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine continues even after two months, Switzerland has imposed new sanctions to penalise Moscow for its "unlawful action" against Kyiv, news agency TASS reported on Wednesday. According to the new sanctions, it has banned the import of Russian energy such as coal and caviar. While imposing punitive measures on Wednesday, the government of Switzerland also tried to hit the vital sources of revenue for Russia including, timber, cement, seafood, and caviar. "The new measures include far-reaching sanctions on goods, including a ban on imports of lignite and coal as well as on goods that are important sources of revenue for Russia (e.g. timber, cement, seafood, caviar)," TASS quoted the Swiss government as saying.

Apart from hitting the energy sector, the Swiss government also announced to penalise the Russian industrial sector by imposing sanctions on industrial robots and chemical products. "In addition, there are export bans on goods that can help strengthen Russia's industrial capacities (e.g. industrial robots or certain chemical products)," it noted. This came nearly a week after Japan and Switzerland jointly announced that they will join the international community in slapping tougher sanctions and embargoes on Moscow. Earlier last week, Swiss president Ignazio Cassis met Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, where both the leaders vowed to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Switzerland also imposes sanctions on Belarus

Meanwhile, Switzerland has also introduced sanctions on financial sectors and trusts working on the land of Bern."Any support to Russian entities in public ownership or under public control will be prohibited. With immediate effect, trusts may no longer be registered in Switzerland for Russian nationals or natural or legal persons resident in Russia. Various services for such trusts will also be prohibited," according to the new sanctions. Moreover, Switzerland has also taken stern action against Russia's closes ally, Belarus and imposed a ban on the export of banknotes and the sale of securities to Belarusian nationals.

Notably, Switzerland has been a state that adopted neutrality and has not been a member of the EU. Recently, it applied to join the 27-nation bloc after Russia started a full-fledged war on Ukraine. Moreover, the Swiss government is also drafting a bill for financial support for refugees fleeing war atrocities in Ukraine.

Image: AP/@ignaziocassis/Twitter