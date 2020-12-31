Switzerland Says 91-year-old's Death After COVID-19 Vaccination 'was A Coincidence'

Switzerland’s medical authorities have categorically rejected any ‘correlation’ between the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and the death of the 91-year-old just days after it was administered on her. The Swiss authorities said on December 30 that there is no indication that the death occurred due to the vaccine dosage and said that “it is highly unlikely” if Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is responsible for the incident.

A 91-year-old person who was also among the first individuals to be inoculated in Switzerland last week. The report confirmed by Swissmedic regulatory authority and regional authorities in the central canton of Lucerne. Swissmedic said that neither the person’s medical history nor the acute course of their illness indicates that there is a direct causal link between immunisation and their death. It said, “ The detailed information available indicates that the person died of natural causes. This was also noted on the death certificate.”

Swissmedic said in a statement, “Reports are circulating on social media channels and information platforms of the death of a 91-year-old person in Canton Lucerne who had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Investigations by the cantonal health authorities and Swissmedic have shown that, due to the person’s medical history and the course of their illness, it is highly unlikely that there is a connection between the death and the COVID-19 vaccination.”

US Nurse tests positive after Pfizer vaccine

While Swissmedic made it evident that “no unknown side effects have occurred as a result of vaccinations” against COVID-19, another remarkable case emerged from the United States where a nurse tested positive for the disease just a week after being inoculated by Pfizer vaccine.

According to media reports, Matthew W., a San Diego’s hospital nurse received the jab of the vaccine on December 18 and six days later after working his shift at a COVID-19 ward, he started to feel uneasy. A COVID-19 test later confirmed that he was positive for the disease. Dr Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist at the Family Health Centers in San Diego, told KGTV that from the trial results of the vaccine that it is known that patients do not develop protection immediately.

