Switzerland: Voters Back Law On Vaxx Certificate As Nation Detects First Case Of Omicron

Only people who have been vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative can attend public events and gatherings, according to Swiss voters who overwhelmingly supported legislation introducing a system with special COVID-19 certificates, as the first case of Omicron variant has been detected in the country on Sunday. The legislation, which is now in effect, received 62% of the vote in the final results. Only two cantons (states) voted against the bill, which is Schwyz and Appenzell Innerrhoden in eastern Switzerland, both are conservative rural regions, as per the reports of AP News. The referendum provided a popular opinion on government policy to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Europe, which is currently the worldwide epicentre of the pandemic.

After the voting session, on late Sunday the government announced that the first probable case of COVID-19's Omicron variant had been discovered in Switzerland. The Federal Office for Public Health stated that the instance involves a person who returned to Switzerland from South Africa around a week ago. In the next few days, testing will explain the problem, according to Gulf News.

The referendum has also unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid

On the other hand, the referendum on Switzerland's COVID-19 law, which has also unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for employees and businesses affected by the pandemic, came as the country, is experiencing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and with the new variant on the arrival the limitations are necessary.

According to Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset, authorities still have the essential mechanisms to manage the situation, and that they may alter the instruments if necessary to developments. Berset stated that they have taken a decision, and now they have to work together to get through this winter. He further said that this is a call for togetherness, as well as respect for past decisions. On Sunday, 65.7% of eligible voters voted, which is exceptionally high in a country where referendums are held multiple times a year.

Swiss health officials warned of fifth COVID wave

Swiss health officials also warned on Tuesday of a developing fifth wave of infections, as the Omicron variant was found in the country. In recent weeks, the number of people infected has increased significantly, according to AP News. Between mid-October and mid-November, the seven-day average case count in Switzerland increased by more than fivefold to almost 5,200 per day. In the meanwhile, Austria has declared a state of emergency to combat the spread of illnesses.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP/ Pixabay