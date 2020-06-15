Switzerland: Women Stage A Mass Scream Demanding End To Domestic Violence & Pay Gap

Thousands of women in Switzerland took part in a mass scream at a protest on June 14, demanding equal pay and an end to violence against women. According to reports, the women screamed for 60 seconds at 3.24pm—the time of day when they technically start working for 'free' because of the wage gap.

Last year, around half a million people marched to protest against Switzerland’s poor record with regards to upholding women’s rights. However, the protest this year was more subdued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A minute's silence for women killed by men

According to reports, while Switzerland is fairly developed and has a high quality of life, it lags behind other developed nations when it comes to wage gap and maintaining workplace equality. Government data has indicated that women in Switzerland earn a fifth less than men; the figures have improved since 90's when their wages were about a third less.

During the protest, the demonstrators also reportedly held flash mobs and observed a minute of silence for the women who had been killed by their husbands or boyfriends. Reportedly, they also raised slogan 'if it's a woman's will, everything will stand still' as they marched.

The protestors also highlighted the rights and recognition denied to members of the LGBT community and those who regularly do unpaid work like caring for families and the household.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit Pixabay)