Switzerland's Central Bank Vows To Offer Support To Credit Suisse

The Swiss central bank has agreed to provide financial support to Credit Suisse just, reported CNN. Credit Suisse would be getting financial help up to 50 billion Swiss Francs (USD 53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, Switzerland, as per media reports. This step has been taken to reassure investors that the revered bank holds the necessary cash to stay afloat. The bank has called this loan a “decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

"This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," read the press statement released by the bank.

We welcome the statement of support issued by the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA https://t.co/BlAFf83LU0 — Credit Suisse (@CreditSuisse) March 15, 2023

SNB and FINMA issue statement on market uncertainty https://t.co/CLdq2wIaxF — Swiss National Bank (@SNB_BNS) March 15, 2023

Notably, the bank, founded in 1856, has been one of the biggest financial institutions in the world and categorized as a “global systemically important bank,” with just 30 others, including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, and the Bank of China. Also, Credit Suisse confirmed that it repurchased billions of dollars of its own debt to manage its liabilities and interest payment expenses. This covers USD 2.5 billion of US dollar bonds and EUR 500 million of euro bonds.

Credit Suisse borrows from Switzerland bank

The decision of borrowing comes after Asian stocks fell sharply but rebounded way off their lows after Credit Suisse’s action which was motivated by the bank’s determination to restore confidence in its operations. In the joint statement released by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) with the Swiss financial market regulator FINMA, it said that Credit Suisse (CS) met the strict capital and liquidity requirements imposed on banks of importance to the wider financial system. “If necessary, the SNB will provide CS with liquidity,” read the joint statement.

Meanwhile, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, last week, has kept investors on the edge and they dumped shares in the Swiss bank earlier in the day. This has caused the shares to plummet to a record low. "The problems of certain banks in the USA do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets,” said Swiss authorities in the press statement. “There are no indications of a direct risk of contagion for Swiss institutions due to the current turmoil in the US banking market,” the statement further added.