Syrian President Call For An International Coalition to End 'US Hegemony'

In order to end the dominance of the United States, the world needs a coalition of countries, said Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday in an exclusive interview with Sputnik. Speaking further, the Syrian President said Beijing and Moscow have a special responsibility in this regard.

This statement was given by the Syrian president in Moscow, where he came to meet his top ally, Vladimir Putin.Speaking on the US, Assad said despite its downfalls, the US continues to remain a superpower, and there is no state that can stop American aggression, which has been dominating the world for 30 years. However, there are different ways that can be put to use to end US supremacy, he noted.

Why did Syrian President call for an international coalition against US?

"The United States remains a power, even if it is moving downhill, but we cannot say that there is any other state that can stop American aggression, which has been lasting for at least three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union or even since the Korean War. However, there are different methods. If we speak about political actions, a coalition between a number of countries is necessary. Russia and China have significant responsibilities in this regard," Assad told Sputnik.

He further went on to say that there are a number of other countries that can actually be of great help in creating a multipolar world, including the BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. He stressed that there are other countries that have already lost trust in the US and feel America is a threat to world stability. "There are other countries that have already begun to distance themselves from the US and lose faith in Washington while feeling that the US is a threat to world stability," the president added.

Al-Assad welcomes Russia's permanent presence in Middle-Eastern nations

He also said that he is ready to welcome any Russian proposals to set up new military bases and boost troop numbers in the Middle Eastern nations, suggesting a permanent deployment of Kremlin troops. "We think that expanding the Russian presence in Syria is a good thing," Assad told RIA on Thursday.

"Russia’s military presence in any country should not be based on anything temporary. We believe that if Russia has the desire to expand bases or increase their number, it is a technical or logistical issue," he added. Al-Assad, who met his Russian counterpart in the Kremlin, supported Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and told Russia’s state news agency RIA that Damascus recognizes the regions captured by the Kremlin in Ukraine.

Russia-Syria relation

In 2015, when Russian troops entered Syria during a brutal civil war that started back in 2011, Moscow's intervention helped tip the balance in Al-Assad’s favor, ensuring the survival of Assad's leadership despite Western demands that it be removed.

The conflict that began in 2011 with peaceful protests before taking shape into a multi-sided conflict broke the country and dragged it into an economic crisis and growing enemies. Al-Assad took control of the territory from the opposition with the help of Russia and Iran, but human rights groups have accused all three of war crimes.

Image: AP