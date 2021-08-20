Taliban Kill German State-owned Media Journalist's Relative In Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban in Afghanistan has reportedly killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist and seriously injured another while hunting for the scribe. The Taliban fighters were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, DW said in a report on August 19. As per the report, other relatives of the journalist were able to escape from the spot.

Taliban kills relative of DW journalist

DW did not reveal the identity of the journalist and did not divulge further details on the killed and injured family member. They did not mention the exact location of where the killing took place in Afghanistan. DW Director General Peter Limbourg has strongly condemned the killing and has called on the German government to take action.

Peter Limbourg said, "The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic". He expressed concern about the danger that their employees and their families in Afghanistan have been facing. Limbourg added that the Taliban are already carrying out searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in other provinces. "We are running out of time!". DW has alleged that the Taliban has raided the homes of at least three of its journalists.

The German Journalists Association (DJV) has called on the German government to take swift action. The German Journalists Association has claimed that the reporters and stringers who worked for Western media are now being hunted down in Afghanistan, as per the report. Frank Uberall, the DJV chairman has said, "Germany must not stand idly" while the journalists are being persecuted and "even murdered". Uberall added that saving the journalists and offering them refuge in Germany was important at this point in time.

Taliban takeover

It is worth mentioning that US President Joe Biden had announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11, thus bringing to end the country’s longest war. As US troops retreat after 20 years from Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar. Finally, on August 15, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul.

IMAGE: AP