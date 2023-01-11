Teenage Snowboarder Injures Four People After Falling Off Lift In Hungary | WATCH

A teenage snowboarder injured multiple skiers after he tumbled downhill and crashed into other oncoming skiers before fleeing the scene. According to Metro, the snowboarder was identified as an 18-year-old Hungarian who was riding the Rosenkranz lift at the Austrian ski resort of Kreishberg when suddenly the bar used to pull the board up the slope slipped out. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, in which the snowboarder is seen struggling to hold the bar with his hands, but soon he lost the grip as the lift reached the top point.

The skier slipped off and began sliding back down the piste and ended up hitting a fellow snowboarder who was just behind him. Soon he careened downwards with speed and clashed with other several other skiers who could not avoid failing down from their board.

3 injured, one in serious condition after a snowboarder tumbled down a ski path falling off a lift in Hungary

According to the Metro report, four skiers sustained injuries, including one who was taken to a nearby hospital with the help of a rescue helicopter. While other three skiers were able to get down on their own but later shifted to the hospital for treatment. After the boarder fled from the scene, the incident was reported to the Alpine Service of the Murau District Police Command by the enraged skiers. After hours of a manhunt, the Hungarian skier was detained on Wednesday.

After the footage of the incident surfaced on social media platforms, several skiers expressed anger at the snowboarder for running away from the scene and his inability to ride the tow lift. Whereas, several defended the boy, saying that the design of the T-shaped bar puts snowboarders in a condition where they can not stay in the same position for a longer duration.

One user who saw the video took to the comment section and wrote, "I've been snowboarding for over 15 years and those things still catch me out sometimes." Another person's comment read, "I'm 30 and have been snowboarding since I was 10 and these still cause me issues." Sharing his own experience, another user wrote, "I once went up with a bobsleigh. It's extremely difficult to hold the lift bar like this on such an incline." "He or she should have taken the hanger between your legs anyway, or at an angle, but that takes a lot of strength!"

Image: Twitter/@pezbo1