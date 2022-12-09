Tensions Escalate As Serbia Threatens To Send 1000 Security Officials To Kosovo

Fresh tensions erupted on Friday morning after more than 300 Serbian armed police officials invaded the Serb-populated north of Kosovo and Metohija, reported TASS, citing the Vechernje Novosti newspaper. The special forces entered the territory of northern Kosovo and Metohija and sealed off Mitrovica.

This development was confirmed by the head of the Chancellery for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, who also said that Serbian authorities are deciding to deploy around 1000 members of the security forces to Kosovo territory.

Serbia threatens to send 1,000 members of its security forces to Kosovo

Petkovic said that the police officials are armed "with long-barreled weapons, in full combat gear, and in armoured cars." He added that they "literally occupied and blocked the whole city."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Albania Albin Kurti has "passed to the final stage of the occupation of the north of Kosovo and Metohija," reported TASS. The Kosovo police stated that they have decided to deploy more officials in the northern part in order to "ensure the safety of all citizens." It is pertinent to note that the agreement signed between the authorities of Serbia and Kosovo, concluded in Brussels stated that police officials of Kosovo had no right to enter the Serb-populated north without getting the permission of the leaders of the four Serbian municipalities.

Earlier on Friday, a law enforcement officer was injured by gunmen as a result of increased police presence in the four ethnic Serb-dominated communes in the north, where snap elections are scheduled to begin from December 18, after ethnic Serb minority representatives abandoned the local positions. A week ago, some election centres were also attacked, raising fears of the long history of conflicts between Serbia and its former province, Kosovo.

Earlier in November, under EU mediation supported by the US, Kosovo, and Serbia reached an agreement in which Serbia agreed to stop issuing license plates with Kosovo city denominations and Kosovo agreed to stop further vehicle re-registration actions. The EU had also warned Serbia and Kosovo that they were on the brink of conflict and must resolve their dispute or face the prospect of a return to their violent past.

Image: AP