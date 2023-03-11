The Netherlands Are Siding With United States In The Tech Race Against China

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has declared his support for the United States over China in the global power struggle and his country has followed suit by becoming increasingly wary of China, particularly in the race for technological dominance. Recently, the Netherlands has taken steps to limit its ties with China, particularly in sensitive areas involving advanced technology, as per a report from Politico. This includes the announcement that the Dutch government will impose new export controls on advanced microchip technology sold by ASML, a leading Dutch tech company, in accordance with a previous agreement made with the US and Japan to limit China's access to such cutting-edge technology.

Following the Dutch government's decision to impose export controls on advanced microchip technology sold by Dutch company ASML, the European Union's trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis called for a more united approach on export controls, emphasizing the need for coherence in policies related to security, trade, and technology. This shift in stance towards China is reflected in earlier decisions made by the Dutch government, such as recommending against the use of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok for government work and considering the takeover of Dutch chips firm Nowi by Chinese tech firm Wingtech as a test case for a new Dutch law seeking to block unwanted ownership of strategic assets. These actions represent a significant departure from the Netherlands' previous stance as a champion of global free trade.

Rutte's key meeting with Biden

The Netherlands' decision to limit its ties with China, particularly in the tech sector, has resulted in favorable relations with the United States. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited President Joe Biden in January, and the Netherlands is one of the co-host countries for an upcoming Summit for Democracy led by the US. Dutch officials maintain that their actions are independent, but acknowledge the strong trading relationship with the US. The shift in policy towards China is due to concerns about the Netherlands' technological edge and the need to protect intellectual property and innovation leadership. Rutte emphasized the importance of Western technological leadership and restricting exports to China during his meeting with Biden.