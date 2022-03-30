'The Rock', Rare White Diamond Finally Set For Auction; Could Fetch $30 Million

A rare white diamond named 'The Rock' is set to be sold at an auction in Geneva. Christie's, a British auction house, announced that the exceptionally rare gemstone mined and polished over 20 years ago will be up for grabs on May 11, 2022. It went on display for the first time in Dubai on Friday ahead of the auction. However, according to Christie's, the pear-shaped 228.31-carat white diamond was finally offered for sale. The diamond named "The Rock" will be one of the leading luxurious jewels in the coming Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale, part of Christie's Luxury Week. It is believed that the luxurious diamond would be sold for between $20-$30 million. The announcement was made by the jewels and diamond auctioneer, Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewelry.

According to Newsweek, Christie's hosted an auction in November 2017 where the prior largest-ever white diamond, at 163.41 carats, was sold for a record $33.7 million USD. "The much sought after, 'The Rock' will join the very finest of legendary gemstones which have passed through Christie's global salerooms since 1766," Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International Head of Jewelry, said in a statement, "The market for diamonds is particularly vibrant and we are confident that this sensational gemstone will capture the attention of collectors across the globe this spring season."

Highlights of the auction of the largest white diamond

As reported by Newsweek, Rahul Kadakia said that the bid estimate "is simply a guide and we have seen in more than one instance jewels and works of art surpassing their top estimate by many multiples, As far as the size, a really good comparison would be a chicken egg—which is exactly the size of the diamond."

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction at the Four Season Hotel des Bergues in Geneva featured a curated selection of historic and modern Jewellery from all periods and the most famous Jewellery houses such as Boucheron, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and many more. The auction highlights also included a magnificent 19th-century pearl and diamond tiara, a Harry Winston Colombian emerald and diamond necklace, a collection of exceptional jewels by JAR, and a Cartier Art deco diamond bracelet from the 1920s will be out for auction on May 11. The auction for the luxurious jewels will start at 4:00 p.m.

Image: Twitter/@AhmadNorMaulana/PTI Rep Image